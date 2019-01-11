Don't Miss
Government shutdown impacts federal court

By: Bennett Loudon January 11, 2019 0

The partial federal government shutdown is affecting the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. Chief United States District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. said there are enough funds available to keep the courts running through Jan. 18. “Thereafter, I’ve issued an order deeming all our employees essential, which means they have to ...

