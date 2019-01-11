Don't Miss
Home / News / Government shutdown stymies immigrants’ asylum cases

Government shutdown stymies immigrants’ asylum cases

By: The Associated Press By AMY TAXIN January 11, 2019 0

The partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for a border wall is playing havoc with the nation's already backlogged immigration courts, forcing the postponement of hearings for thousands of immigrants. For some of those asking for asylum in the U.S., the impasse could mean years more of waiting — and prolonged separation from loved ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo