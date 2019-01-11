Don't Miss
Hamlin man sentenced to 5 to 15 years

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2019 0

A Hamlin man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a fatal motor-vehicle accident. William Kleisle, 33, was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide in relations to the death of Mary Beh. He also was sentenced to one year for third-degree assault. The sentences will run concurrently. Kleisle pleaded guilty to the ...

