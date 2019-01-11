Don't Miss
Home / News / How your at-home DNA test results could solve cold cases

How your at-home DNA test results could solve cold cases

By: Bennett Loudon Daron Taylor and Taylor Turner January 11, 2019 0

The results seem almost miraculous: an arrest in the killing of a young girl in 1988 after 30 years of searching. The murder of a young couple in 1987, solved in a matter of days. These breakthroughs came as a result of an investigative technique called “genetic genealogy,” a blend of DNA analysis and old-fashioned archival ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo