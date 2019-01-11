Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Personal knowledge of allegations: Opinion 18-104

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Personal knowledge of allegations: Opinion 18-104

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Personal knowledge of allegations Custody proceeding – Neglect proceeding Opinion 18-104 Background: The inquiring judge is presiding in a custody case and has received a neglect petition involving the same family. The neglect petition, as an illustration of undiagnosed mental illness and bizarre behavior, alleged that one parent falsely reported to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo