Don't Miss
Home / News / Wisconsin man arrested in teen’s abduction, parents’ deaths

Wisconsin man arrested in teen’s abduction, parents’ deaths

By: The Associated Press By JEFF BAENEN and GRETCHEN EHLKE January 11, 2019 0

BARRON, Wis.— A 21-year-old man is jailed in the deaths of a Wisconsin couple he killed because he wanted to kidnap their teenage daughter, investigators said Friday, a day after the girl approached a stranger along a rural road saying she'd been abducted in October and held against her will. Jake Thomas Patterson was taken into ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo