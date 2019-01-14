Don't Miss
Cuomo to include plastic bag ban proposal in budget

By: The Associated Press January 14, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said his upcoming executive budget would include a proposal to ban single-use plastic bags in New York state. Cuomo said his budget, which he is scheduled to release Tuesday, would also include a proposal to make most non-alcoholic bottles eligible for a 5-cent redemption. Cuomo, a Democrat, called ...

