State Bar Association meeting this week

Agenda includes #MeToo, cannabis legalization

By: Bennett Loudon January 14, 2019

The New York State Bar Association’s (NYSBA) 142nd annual meeting starts Monday in New York City. The event will include programs on #MeToo movement, wrongful prosecutions, whistleblower laws, cannabis law, pros and cons of a single-payer healthcare system, empowering communities to generate solar power, the effects new data protection rules are having in the U.S., and ...

