Home / News / Supreme Court turns aside challenge to Whitaker as acting attorney general

Supreme Court turns aside challenge to Whitaker as acting attorney general

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes January 14, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court, without comment, turned away a challenge Monday to Matt Whitaker’s appointment as acting attorney general. Washington lawyer and Supreme Court practitioner Thomas Goldstein has intervened in cases in Nevada and Maryland to say that President Donald Trump did not have the legal authority to appoint Whitaker, who had served as chief ...

