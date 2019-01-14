Trump rejects plan to allow government to reopen temporarily while talks continue

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post John Wagner January 14, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Monday that he rejected a suggestion by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that he allow the government to temporarily reopen while continuing negotiations with Congress over funds for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. “I did reject it,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to leave the White House en route ...

