U.S. judge recommends overturning California terror conviction

U.S. judge recommends overturning California terror conviction

By: The Associated Press By DON THOMPSON January 14, 2019 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal magistrate on Friday recommended overturning the controversial 2006 conviction of a California man accused of attending a terrorist training camp in Pakistan and plotting an attack in the United States. Hamid Hayat, now 36, who was then a young cherry-picker from Lodi, has served about half his 24-year sentence. But U.S. Magistrate ...

