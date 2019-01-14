Don't Miss
Home / News / William Barr’s hearing centers on another name: Mueller

William Barr’s hearing centers on another name: Mueller

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky, Karoun Demirjian, and Tom Hamburger January 14, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Two years of simmering tension between the White House, the Justice Department and Congress will culminate in Tuesday’s confirmation hearing of William Barr to be the next attorney general, where he is expected to resist Democrats’ demands for explicit promises about the fate of special counsel Robert Mueller III’s investigation into President Donald ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo