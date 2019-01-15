Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for November 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2019 0

Building Loan Agreements Recorded November 16, 2018   ABBOTT, DENISE Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $385,981.00 BWTH LLC Lender: LAKE SHORE SAVINGS BANK Amount: $8,700,000.00

