Fourth Department – Alford plea: People v. Johnson

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Alford plea Strong evidence – Grand larceny – Assault People v. Johnson KA 16-00657 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him, upon his Alford plea, of assault and grand larceny. The charges arose when a security officer at a department store observed the defendant ...

