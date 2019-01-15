Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Grandparent custody: Jones v. Laubacker

Fourth Department – Grandparent custody: Jones v. Laubacker

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grandparent custody Parental concerns – Animosity between parties – Grandparent’s conduct Jones v. Laubacker CAF 18-00903 Appealed from Family Court, Genesee County Background: The petitioner, the paternal grandmother of the subject children, commenced a proceeding seeking visitation with the subject children. Following a hearing, the Family Court determined that visitation with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo