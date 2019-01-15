Don't Miss
Judgments filed November 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded November 19, 2018   JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT HALL, KRYSTAL Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT KUELLERTZ, ERIK Favor: NEW YORK STATE INSURANCE FUND Amount: $117,655.83 MARK MARINO CONSTRUCTION INC Favor: MANNILLO, VINCENT et ano Amount: $4,520.00 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT REESE, KEVIN Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $1,287.00  

