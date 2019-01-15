Don't Miss
Judgments filed November 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2019 0

  Judgments Recorded November 20, 2018   JUDGMENT VACATED, SUPREME COURT DESMORE, TERENCE Favor: CACH LLC TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT HARRISON CONSTRUCTION et ano Favor: CARRONE, MARIA et ano Amount: $4,080.35 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT STAHL, CAROL Favor: SPECIAL FORCES HOME IMPROVEMENT Amount: $3,000.00

