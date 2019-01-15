Liens Filed November 20, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded November 20, 2018   LIEN RELEASE ABEL, CHRISTOPHER Favor: GREECE TOWN OF LIBERMAN, JEREMY A Favor: GREECE TOWN OF LIEBERMAN, JEREMY Favor: GREECE TOWN OF MECHANICS LIEN ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC Favor: GEORGE C MILLER BRICK CO INC Amount: $4,254.52 CRLYN ACQUISITIONS LLC Favor: FULMONT READY MIX COMPANY INC Amount: $3,542.36

