Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Lis Pendens filed November 19, 2018

Lis Pendens filed November 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded November 19, 2018   NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED AND JOHN DOE 1 THROUGH JOHN DOE 100 v CHESWOLD TL LLC NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION v CITIZENS BANK NA and JOHN DOE 1 through JOHN DOE 10, the last 10 names being fictitious and unknown to the Plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the persons or ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo