Deeds filed October 1, 2018

Deeds filed October 1, 2018

January 16, 2019

Deeds   Recorded October 1, 2018                  107     BROCKPORT BIG FELLA ENTERPRISES INC to BANKS TRUCKING INC Property Address: 2312 COLBY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12088 Page: 0445 Tax Account: 084.04-1-31.11 Full Sale Price: $105,000.00 CAIN, KRISTOPHER K et ano to ARADINE, KAREN C Property Address: 54 VALLEY VIEW CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12089 Page: 0164 Tax Account: 054.18-1-1 Full Sale Price: $205,000.00 GOEHLE, BETTY A to GOOD, ...

