Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed September 26, 2018

Deeds filed September 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded September 26, 2018            66     BROCKPORT OLSON, JUSTINE L et ano to OLSON, MICHAEL J Property Address: 54 HIGHVIEW CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12086 Page: 0279 Tax Account: 084.05-12-16 Full Sale Price: $1.00 FAIRPORT DELGADO, PABLO et ano to DILORENZO, DANIELLE et ano Property Address: 54 COPPER BEECH, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12086 Page: 0517 Tax Account: 154.01-3-46 Full Sale Price: $370,000.00 HAMLIN CAMPANELLI, ETHEL M et al ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo