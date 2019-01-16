Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed September 27, 2018

Deeds filed September 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded September 27, 2018            72     CHURCHVILLE DONOHUE, DAWN to GHYZEL, CORINE L et ano Property Address: 410 KENDALL ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12087 Page: 0279 Tax Account: 143.05-1-4 Full Sale Price: $136,500.00 FABER BUILDERS INC to DAMIRON, CESAR FELIZ et ano Property Address: 18 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12087 Page: 0313 Tax Account: 159.01-2-14 Full Sale Price: $468,308.00 FAIRPORT BUFANO, DOUGLAS L et ano to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo