Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed September 28, 2018

Deeds filed September 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded September 28, 2018            107     N/A SIERK, DONNA L to CUBAS, EDMUND Property Address: Liber: 12087 Page: 0583 Tax Account: 134.13-4-25 Full Sale Price: $250,000.00 BRIGHTON MURPHY, LISA M et ano to BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY Property Address: 3265 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12088 Page: 0117 Tax Account: 138.09-1-55 Full Sale Price: $10.00 BROCKPORT ARCHER, LISA et al to ZINKIEVICH, JOSHUA et ano Property Address: 116 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo