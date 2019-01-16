Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Account stated: Lavalle v. Coholan Family

Fourth Department – Account stated: Lavalle v. Coholan Family

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Account stated Implied agreement – Partial payments on invoices Lavalle v. Coholan Family CA 17-00496 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff attorney commenced an action for breach of contract, an account stated, and quantum meruit, seeking to recover unpaid attorney’s fees and expenses for services he provided to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo