Judgments filed November 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded November 21, 2018 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT DASHER, KHALEEL Favor: KENNEDY, JOSEPH E Amount: $380.00 GEARY, THOMAS Favor: KENNEDY, DOROTHY A Amount: $1,005.00 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT SHANNON, SAMADISHAH Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $1,663.92 SMITH, TRAVIS Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $1,347.00 SOTO, ARMANDO A SR Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT ...

