Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Lis Pendens filed November 20, 2018

Lis Pendens filed November 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded November 20, 2018 NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE ALLEN, WILLIAM J. JR. v ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION and places of residence are unknown to the plaintiff and cannot after diligent inquiry be ascertained v KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA BANK NA DURAND, MARGARET v FANTASTIC HOMES LLC FAILING, JEFFREY R. v RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HOLTZ, JESSICA v ALTA ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo