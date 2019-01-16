Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed December 11, 2018

Mortgages filed December 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 11, 2018             72   BROCKPORT, NY HASKINS, ELIZABETH A & HASKINS, TYLER A Property Address: 4 CRESCENT DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1412 Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $50,000.00 GAYLORD, TAMARA L & POTTER, MEAGAN E Property Address: 19 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2651 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $59,850.00 CHURCHVILLE, NY MAIRA, MARK & OLIVER, CAROL Property Address: 230 ROBERTSON RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9403 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $4,163.75 MAIRA, MARK ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo