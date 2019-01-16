Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for November 20, 2018

Powers of Attorney for November 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 20, 2018 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC HASSETT, JAN M Appoints: HASSETT, KATILYN M HASSETT, KENNETH D Appoints: HASSETT, JAN M RAFTERY, CAROL Appoints: RAFTERY, RYAN RIDER, JANE E Appoints: SCHELL, GEORGE A JR US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo