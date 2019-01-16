Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man convicted of murder

Rochester man convicted of murder

By: Bennett Loudon January 16, 2019 0

A Monroe County Court jury has convicted a Rochester man of second-degree murder. Gregory Jesmer, 55, on Tuesday was found guilty of killing of his 101 year-old neighbor, Marcia Morrison. He was also convicted of endangering the welfare of a child. Between July 23 and July 24, Jesmer killed Morrison in her apartment home on Green Knolls ...

