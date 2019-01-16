Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Armed Career Criminal Act: Shabazz v. United States of America

Second Circuit – Armed Career Criminal Act: Shabazz v. United States of America

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Armed Career Criminal Act Force clause – State statute elements Shabazz v. United States of America 17-167-cr Judges Katzmann, Leval, and Berman Background: The government appealed from a judgment that granted the petitioner’s motion to set aside his sentence imposed under the Armed Career Criminal Act on the ground that his prior ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo