Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand jumps into 2020 presidential race

By: The Associated Press January 16, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand entered the growing field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders Tuesday, telling television host Stephen Colbert that she’s launching an exploratory committee. “It’s an important first step, and it’s one I am taking because I am going to run,” the New York senator said on “The Late Show with Stephen ...

