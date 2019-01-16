Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court sets threshold for sentencing repeat violent offenders to prison terms

Supreme Court sets threshold for sentencing repeat violent offenders to prison terms

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes January 16, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A divided Supreme Court on Monday set the bar on the amount of violence needed to trigger longer prison sentences for some repeat offenders. Deciphering the provisions of the Armed Career Criminal Act, a 1984 law that sets a 15-year minimum sentence for gun crimes if the defendant has three or more violent felony ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo