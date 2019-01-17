Don't Miss
Court Calendars for January 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—LMP Real Estate Partners LLC v Michael Williams, 345 Lake Ave – Louis V Asandrov 2—Rochester Rev Holdings LLC v Chyrel Hall, et al, 325 Woodbine Ave – Richard T Ciaccio 3—Debora Pellegrino v Stephen J Rucinski, 1213 Bay St – Richard T Ciaccio 4—K Holdings LLC v Raymont Lovett, 1361 Lake Ave ...

