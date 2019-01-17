Don't Miss
Cuomo wants to limit pre-employment credit checks

By: The Associated Press January 17, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to prohibit pre-employment credit checks for most jobs. The Democrat’s proposal would prevent employers from requiring credit checks of as a hiring requirement. Cuomo announced the measure Tuesday. Cuomo argues the checks can create unnecessary hurdles for workers with poor credit and typically don’t tell employers much ...

