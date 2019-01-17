Don't Miss
Deeds filed October 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded October 2, 2018                  109   BROCKPORT LATRAY TEAM PROPERTIES LLC to TURCOTTE, JENNIFER Property Address: 8162 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12089 Page: 0600 Tax Account: 054.14-1-30 Full Sale Price: $130,000.00 CHURCHVILLE BRECHT-CASSELMAN, DEBORAH et ano to CAMPBELL, ROBERT et ano Property Address: 1368 PAUL ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12090 Page: 0029 Tax Account: 145.03-1-32 Full Sale Price: $159,000.00 DOBRA, MELISSA et al to HEALE, ...

