Deeds filed October 3, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded October 3, 2018                  79   BROCKPORT STONEHAVEN DEVELOPMENT LLC to STONEBRIAR GLEN LLC Property Address: FOURTH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12090 Page: 0656 Tax Account: 083.02-1-7.1 Full Sale Price: $0.00 CHURCHVILLE NORTH RIDGE CROSSING LLC to MITCHEL, DONALD et ano Property Address: 15 SPOTTS CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12090 Page: 0219 Tax Account: 143.06-2-8 Full Sale Price: $200,000.00 FAIRPORT BARBATO, JAMES et ano to NOLAN, RYAN ...

