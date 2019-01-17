Don't Miss
Deeds filed October 4, 2018

January 17, 2019

Deeds   Recorded October 4, 2018                  57   EAST ROCHESTER RUSSELL, LINDA E et ano to BARKER, CHELSEA E Property Address: 139 WEST IVY STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 1445 Liber: 12091 Page: 0095 Tax Account: 151.36-1-43 Full Sale Price: $112,000.00 FAIRPORT MAHONEY, BARBARA J et ano to CASA, CHRISTOPHER et ano Property Address: 23 DURANT PLACE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12091 Page: 0196 Tax Account: 153.090-04-029 Full Sale Price: $1.00 PRIDE ...

