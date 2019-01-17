Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed October 9, 2018

Deeds filed October 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded October 9, 2018                  111   CHILI REMINGTON, WALTER G to RUEDA, EDWIN Property Address: 44 WEST FOREST DRIVE, CHILI NY 14564 Liber: 12092 Page: 0488 Tax Account: 132.19-1-50 Full Sale Price: $125,000.00 EAST ROCHESTER GELDORF, MICHAEL to KEIM, CATHERINE L Property Address: 229 EAST AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12092 Page: 0369 Tax Account: 152.22-3-36 Full Sale Price: $90,000.00 FAIRPORT BUDLONG DEVELOPMENT CORP et ano to DICIACCIO, ANGELO Property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo