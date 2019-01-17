Elizabeth A. Bove gets information privacy credential

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019 0

Phillips Lytle LLP attorney Elizabeth A. Bove has received the Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US) designation from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). This credential validates her strong understanding of U.S. privacy laws and regulations. Bove counsels clients on workplace privacy issues, including drafting security and privacy policies, analyzing cyber insurance policies, and managing data ...

