Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Contractual Indemnification: Lechase Construction Services v. JAG I

Fourth Department – Contractual Indemnification: Lechase Construction Services v. JAG I

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Contractual Indemnification Settlement of underlying action – Plaintiff’s burden Lechase Construction Services v. JAG I CA 17-02149 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff is the construction manager on a project to construct a building. It contracted with the defendant whereby the defendant agreed to construct the foundation of ...

