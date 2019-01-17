Don't Miss
Georgia man charged with plotting to attack the White House

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett January 17, 2019 0

A Georgia man was charged Wednesday with plotting a terrorist attack on the White House, after he allegedly told an undercover FBI agent he “wanted to do as much damage as possible” and hoped to be a martyr, according to court papers. Hasher Jallal Taheb, 21, is accused of attempting to damage or destroy the White ...

