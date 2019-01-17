Is this the end of the public ‘Mueller report’?

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post By Aaron Blake January 17, 2019 0

For a good long while, the nation has eagerly awaited the public release of the so-called "Mueller report." We may have been kidding ourselves. Attorney general nominee William Barr made pretty clear Tuesday that he believes he cannot release special counsel Robert Mueller's report directly to the public. In fact, he doesn't even think he can release ...

