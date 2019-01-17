Don't Miss
Home / News / Justices seem skeptical of Tennessee residency rule for liquor store owners

Justices seem skeptical of Tennessee residency rule for liquor store owners

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes January 17, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court justices indicated Monday that they thought Tennessee’s tough residency requirements for those who want to run liquor stores have more to do with protecting in-state economic interests than guarding against the evils of alcohol. But they also wondered how far they could go, since the Constitution gives states an especially pivotal role ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo