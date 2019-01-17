Don't Miss
Mortgages filed December 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 12, 2018             70   N/A UNDERWOOD, SHANE A Property Address: N/A Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $45,000.00 STANLEY, JEFFREY A Property Address: N/A Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $185,000.00 FAIRPORT, NY SAHS, BRUCE A Property Address: 9-2 HIGH GATE TRL, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2725 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $60,000.00 PANTANO, MARY L & PANTANO, MICHAEL S Property Address: 19 COLONIAL DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-4101 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

