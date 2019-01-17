Rudy Giuliani: ‘I never said there was no collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Allyson Chiu January 17, 2019 0

Rudy Giuliani claimed Wednesday night that he “never said there was no collusion” between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia leading up to the 2016 presidential election. In a remarkable, and at times contentious, interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, the president’s lawyer appeared to contradict his own past statements about collusion as well as what Trump ...

