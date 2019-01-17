Don't Miss
Shooting victim suing Monroe County

Plaintiff’s 10-year-old son died from drug overdose

By: Bennett Loudon January 17, 2019 0

A $10 million federal lawsuit has been filed by a man who was shot in October 2017 by a man he reported to a state child-abuse hotline. The lawsuit claims Monroe County employees revealed Michael Coles’ identity to the man he reported, despite assurances he would remain anonymous. On June 12, 2017, Cole’s son, 10-year-old J’Vieon Grayson-Sutton, and ...

