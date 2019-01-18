Don't Miss
Albany Law School gets $15 million gift

Albany Law School gets $15 million gift

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2019 0

Albany Law School has received a $15 million gift from an anonymous donor —the largest gift in the history of the school. The money will pro­vide support for the school’s legal programs and services provided by the Albany Law School Law Clinic and Justice Center. This gift was announced on Thursday by President and Dean Alicia Ouellette ...

