Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Morrow

Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Morrow

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Voluntary statements – Totality of evidence People v. Morrow KA 15-00756 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder. He contends that it was in error to refuse his request to suppress statements that he had made to police investigators as involuntarily made. Ruling: The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo