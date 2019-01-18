Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Maull

Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Maull

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Sufficiency of evidence – Conflicting testimony People v. Maull KA 16-00382 Appealed from Cattaraugus County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division modified by directing that the sentence imposed on count five to run ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo