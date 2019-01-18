Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Vicious propensities: Meka v. Pufpaff

Fourth Department – Vicious propensities: Meka v. Pufpaff

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Vicious propensities Prior aggressive behavior Meka v. Pufpaff CA 18-00924 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries sustained as a result of the vicious propensities of the defendants’ two dogs. The plaintiff was walking her dog around the neighborhood when the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo